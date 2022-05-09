Submit Release
Supply Line International Awarded Best Small Business in Oakland County

SLI Team at the 18th Annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala

SLI Medical was honored with this prestigious award at the 18th annual Michigan Celebrates awards ceremony in Lansing

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLI Medical, headquartered in Novi Michigan, has been recognized as a 2022 awardee for Best Small Business, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. SLI was honored as the Best Small Business in Oakland County on stage at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business award ceremony at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on May 3, 2022.

“After more than a decade of hard work to grow our small business from a $50,000 loan to a $100 million per year company here in Oakland County, we are honored to be recognized with the prestigious Best Small Business award,” said Josh Kaplan, Founder and President of SLI Medical. “I am especially grateful to Meri Dembrow at the Michigan Small Business Development Center for helping us grow our business and nominating SLI for this award. The SLI team has worked tirelessly over the past decade – especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – to provide fast, reliable, and affordable medical supplies and equipment to keep our country safe and healthy, and we are grateful to receive recognition for this.”

“This is such well-deserved recognition for SLI Medical, which is making Oakland County proud every day, but especially during the pandemic when it stepped up and provided the essential equipment and supplies to keep us safe during a public health crisis,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “Small businesses are the backbone and heartbeat of our economy and it’s especially gratifying to see SLI be honored for their work.”

“It has been a pleasure to watch a business and its leader grow up right before my eyes,” said Meri Dembrow, senior business consultant at the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC). “SLI is arguably the most successful company I have worked with; it is humbling and an honor to have helped in any small way along their journey.”

Founded in 2012, Supply Line International Medical provides local, state, federal, and medical facilities of all kinds with medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, DME, and consumables. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, SLI drew on their strong supply chain and logistics expertise to meet the national healthcare needs of front-line healthcare providers. SLI is positioned to continue addressing medical supply shortages with reliable, affordable, and federally approved products.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of statewide founding organizations who offer resources for small businesses. Since 2005, Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating small businesses in Michigan. Additional information can be found at MichiganCelebrates.org.

Sarah Roberts
Supply Line International Medical
sroberts@slimedical.com

