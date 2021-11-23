Amid WHO Sounding Alarm on Global Needle and Syringe Shortage, Supply Line International Medical is Ready to Deliver

SLI Medical, in Novi Michigan, is the largest stockholder of needles and syringes in the U.S. ready to step in and support global initiative.

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Health Organization recently announced a critical shortage of up to two billion needles and syringes worldwide needed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This shortage is also estimated to have a severe impact on other routine immunizations and worsen the health concern of needle-reuse.“When you think about the magnitude of the number of injections being given to respond to the pandemic, this is not a place where we can afford shortcuts, shortages or anything short of full safety for patients and healthcare staff,” said Lisa Hedman, WHO Senior Advisor, to journalists in Geneva on November 9. “A shortage of syringes is unfortunately a real possibility and here’s some more numbers. That the global manufacturing capacity of around six billion a year for immunization syringes it’s pretty clear that a deficit in 2022 of over a billion could happen if we continue with business as usual.”Supply Line International (SLI) Medical, located in Novi, Michigan, is the largest stockholder of needles and syringes in the U.S and is the owner of the Doctors Choice brand. SLI has supplied millions of low dead space volume (LDV) syringes and safety retraction needles to major health systems and the federal government over the last several months. SLI has tens of millions of these needles and syringes on hand at their warehouse in Michigan, ready to ship nationally or internationally to address this pressing need and preempt a panic in the market for these items.“Now is the moment to listen closely to international authorities who are working overtime to prevent shortages as we head into 2022,” said Josh Kaplan, Founder and President of SLI Medical. “SLI is here to step in immediately to address this worldwide shortage and protect people in countries where patient-to-patient needle re-use has been prevalent.”Read more about the WHO warning 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, compared to total manufacturing capacity of about 6 billion syringes per year. The WHO estimates that these numbers translate into a global shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless manufacturers and strategic sourcing companies like SLI are leveraged now to prevent these shortages. SLI will continue working with its direct-to-manufacturer relationships to ensure the global needs of needles, syringes, and other critical medical supplies and devices are employed quickly and safely to keep people safe across the world.About SLI Medical: Founded in 2012, Supply Line International Medical provides local, state, federal, and medical facilities of all kinds with medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, DME, and consumables. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, SLI drew on their strong supply chain expertise to meet the national healthcare needs of front-line healthcare providers. SLI is positioned to continue addressing medical supply shortages with reliable, affordable, and federally approved products.