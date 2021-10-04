SLI Medical President Speaks with Detroit News and AP about the Need for Needles and Syringes amid Presidential Mandate
Josh Kaplan offers perspective on resources needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic locally and calls for clarity on the federal mandateNOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLI Medical Founder and President Josh Kaplan spoke with The Detroit News and Associated Press about ramping up inoculation and testing capacity in the wake of President Biden’s Executive Order requiring businesses with over 100 employees to be vaccinated or test employees weekly.
The Executive Order – estimated to impact over 80 million workers – is welcome news as the country is seeing a troubling rise in COVID-19 infections. But as the Final Rule is issued in the coming weeks by the Department of Labor, Kaplan called for greater clarity. At present, it is unclear whether businesses, the federal government, state or local governments, or a combination of these will bear the responsibility of implementing the Rule.
“I think the guidelines are unclear at this point,” said Josh Kaplan. “A lot of businesses don’t want to get caught with their pants down. They need to know how to respond to the ever-changing world of COVID. I have employees that are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, and figuring out how to navigate the waters of our business climate right now with keeping my employees safe while limiting liability, limiting exposure is probably the most important business topic that exists right now, to me.”
View the Detroit News Article here.
View the Associated Press video, published through USA Today.
As businesses begin preparing for the mandate, Supply Line International (SLI) Medical is ready and able to assist. Working with regional partners like Orchard Laboratories, and with a strong domestic and international supply chain, SLI Medical has a proven track record of helping businesses, governments, and healthcare systems protect their communities from the pandemic. SLI Medical is the largest stockholder of needles and syringes in the U.S. and is known as a problem solver, with the capability to deliver quality, fast, and affordable medical solutions at scale.
About SLI Medical: Founded in 2012, Supply Line International Medical provides local, state, federal, and medical facilities of all kinds with medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, DME, and consumables. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, SLI drew on their strong supply chain expertise to meet the national healthcare needs of front-line healthcare providers. SLI is positioned to continue addressing medical supply shortages with reliable, affordable, and federally approved products.
Sarah Roberts
Supply Line International
sroberts@slimedical.com