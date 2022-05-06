The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Fight Fitness
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Fight Fitness.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Fight Fitness. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts Indigenous Peoples and communities have faced as a result of the Residential and Day School Systems.
As part of the charity workout campaign, Fight Fitness has raised $500.00 towards the LHF. The LHF is very thankful for the support of Fight Fitness and their wonderful community for the support and generosity. Fight Fitness provides the community with science-backed fitness training in combination with martial art philosophies. This hybrid fitness experience aims towards creating life- changing results. The countless success stories of Fight Fitness members demonstrate the endless positive impact that a healthy and active life can have.
“We’re happy to contribute to the LHF, an organization that promotes the history of Indigenous Peoples and raises awareness of the trauma they have experienced, and we hope that our contribution makes a difference,” said Joe Hsiung, Founder and CEO of Fight Fitness.
“It is by having community members, leaders and businesses such as these, who take action like this, that we will raise awareness about Indigenous history, including the injustices, and work toward Reconciliation,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
