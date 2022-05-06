RCP&E Railroad to Complete Rail Repair on U.S. Highway 14B in Pierre

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 6, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. –The Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), will be making repairs to the railroad track at the “s-curve” on U.S. Highway 14B between East Sioux Avenue and Wells Avenue in Pierre.

Repair work will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6 a.m. and is anticipated to conclude by the end of day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Drivers can expect longer lines of traffic, lane shifts, and single lane traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should be on alert for workers and equipment and proceed slowly through the work zone. The total delay to commuters will be minimal.

