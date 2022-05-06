Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,656 in the last 365 days.

RCP&E Railroad to Complete Rail Repair on U.S. Highway 14B in Pierre

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 6, 2022

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. –The Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), will be making repairs to the railroad track at the “s-curve” on U.S. Highway 14B between East Sioux Avenue and Wells Avenue in Pierre.

Repair work will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6 a.m. and is anticipated to conclude by the end of day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Drivers can expect longer lines of traffic, lane shifts, and single lane traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should be on alert for workers and equipment and proceed slowly through the work zone. The total delay to commuters will be minimal.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

RCP&E Railroad to Complete Rail Repair on U.S. Highway 14B in Pierre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.