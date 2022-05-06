Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on U.S. Highway 14 East of Blunt

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

BLUNT, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that paving work will begin Monday, May 9, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 14 from mile marker 254 to 258 starting three miles east of Blunt.

Work on the project will include cold milling the top two inches (2”) of the driving lanes 24-feet wide and paving with class Q3R asphalt concrete. The cold milling will begin on approximately Monday, May 9, 2022, with the asphalt paving starting the next day, weather permitting.

During both operations (cold milling and asphalt paving) traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing paving on Friday, May 13, 2022, and having the complete operations done by Monday, May 23, 2022.

