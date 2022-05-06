IoT Tech Expo Europe Announces All New 2022 Agenda For September’s Hybrid Event
TechEx Europe returns to the RAI in Amsterdam on 20-21 September for the next edition of the hybrid IoT Tech Expo Europe.
We're excited to announce that the agenda is live for the 2022 Europe edition, exploring key topics such as Digital Twin, Smart Infrastructures, and 5G. Expert speakers will be announced soon”AMSTERDAM , NETHERLANDS , May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechEx Europe returns to the RAI in Amsterdam on 20-21 September for the next edition of the hybrid IoT Tech Expo Europe.
— Lia Richards, Head of Conference
Set to bring together more than 6000 attendees, 250+ Speakers and 200 Exhibitors, IoT Tech Expo Europe promises two days of world class, thought leadership content from market leading brands who are at the forefront of new developments within the IoT Tech ecosystem.
Lia Richards, Head of Conference says “We are hugely excited to announce that the agenda is now live for the 2022 Europe edition exploring key topics such as Digital Twin, Smart Infrastructures, and 5G to name a few. Keep your eyes peeled over the up-coming weeks as we announce our expert speakers for 2022”.
2022 agenda & key topics includes:
Developing Operations with Digital Twins
Machine Learning for the Ultimate IIoT Infrastructure
AI and ML for Advanced Automation
Future-proofing through Collaboration and Automation
Connectivity for 2022 and Beyond
Flying with Drones
IoT Security – Acting Ahead of the Threat
… and more! Explore the full agenda here.
There will be a combination of both paid and free conference tracks including the free to attend track ‘Operational IoT & 5G’ taking place on day one of the event and ‘Transformational IoT’ taking place on Day 2. Expect sessions such as ‘Keeping Smart Infrastructures on the Edge’, ‘Applying Sensors for Smarter Living’ and ‘IoT Propelling Sustainability’ to name a few!
Networking Opportunities
Bringing a whole host of new exhibitors and speakers, this year’s conference offers a wealth of fantastic networking opportunities, inspiring those at the frontline of the technology industry. Previous editions of IoT Tech Expo welcomed a variety of expert speakers from leading companies including Boeing, Heineken, Roche and Lloyds Banking Group.
Ticket Types
This year also returns with the option of both in person and virtual event types, consisting of both free and paid passes, giving attendees access to a huge variety of virtual content available on-demand via the desktop & mobile app, alongside VIP Lounges, networking parties and in-person conference tracks.
There are also a limited amount of complimentary all-access tickets available for senior professionals looking to innovate their segment of the market and adopt disruptive technologies. As there is only a limited amount of Complimentary Conference Passes available, please click here to apply for yours.
Press passes also available on-request! Click here to apply for yours.
Co-Located Events
Alongside 6 co-located events including the Blockchain Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Digital Transformation Week and new to 2022 the Edge Computing Expo, the event is expected to serve as a melting pot for building partnerships and incentivising collaboration in some of today’s most cutting edge technologies.
For more information on pass types and prices visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/
About TechEx Events Ltd
The TechEx Event portfolio is an international conference and expo world series showcasing cutting-edge tech innovation in enterprise. Featuring real-life use cases and in-depth industry insights, the event series delves into the AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT and Edge Computing ecosystems.
Running for over six years, our co-located events strengths lie within our expert community. We bring the heroes responsible for pushing game changing tech and strategy together, to craft relationships and creative solutions. We are the place where networking never stops – The one-stop-shop for enterprise innovators.
Rob Arrenberg
TechEx
1179809023
email us here