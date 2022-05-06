WVDOH requesting public comments on STIP amendments

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to review amendments made to the WVDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. The STIP document is required under federal law, and shows all planned Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration expenditures for fiscal years 2020 to 2025. Federal law requires that additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must undergo public review and comment before federal funds can be obligated. WVDOT is requesting public review of proposed amendments to the approved 2020-2025 STIP. The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 9 -- Highways by visiting https://transportation.wv.gov/ highways/Programming/STIP/ Pages/amendments.aspx. Printed copies of the proposed amendments can be requested by writing Gehan M. Elsayed, Ph.D., P.E., Acting Chief Engineer of Programs/Deputy State Highway Engineer, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Building 5, Room 152, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430. Written comments should be sent to the address above. Comments must be received by Nov. 19, 2021. For additional information, call 304-414-6912.​​