2021-2022 School Health Annual Reporting Window is Open

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is announcing that the School Health Annual Report is now available through the Reporting Calendar. The reporting link is available through the DC&R Calendar and the superintendent will determine who will compile and submit the data from all schools within the SAU. The data does not need to be submitted by your health staff; it can be entered by whomever the Superintendent determines is appropriate. Please remember that these reports once submitted, are manually verified so it may take several weeks for your report to show up in DC&R as completed. This report is due by July 30, 2022.

You may download the reporting worksheet in order to aid data collection among your schools.

Now more than ever, being able to quantify the workload of your school health staff is of utmost importance as we continue in this unprecedented time. Advocating for the multiple needs of your students helps to inform evidence-based school nursing practice and improve overall youth health outcomes. Healthy students are better learners. If you have questions about the School Health Annual Report, please contact the MDOE School Nurse Consultant, Emily.Poland@Maine.gov.

2022 Annual School Health Survey: https://mainedoe.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8DhfRs2YjzA86I6