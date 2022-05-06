Tawas Elementary School Teacher Wins $2K Giveaway

Nichole Plank, winner of World's Finest Chocolate's $2K Giveaway for April World's Finest Chocolate, best known for its chocolate bars sold for school fundraising. The $2K Giveaway will run each month until May 2022.

Nichole Plank won an Outstanding Educator award from World's Finest Chocolate. She will be awarded $1,000 for her classroom and $1,000 for her school.

We LOVE Mrs. Plank and her commitment to education!” — Nichole Plank's $2K Giveaway Nominator