Tawas Elementary School Teacher Wins $2K Giveaway
Nichole Plank won an Outstanding Educator award from World's Finest Chocolate. She will be awarded $1,000 for her classroom and $1,000 for her school.
We LOVE Mrs. Plank and her commitment to education!”TAWAS CITY, MI, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teacher Nichole Plank of Clara Bolen Elementary School won the World's Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educators. The contest was held on the World's Finest Chocolate Facebook page, and Plank's nomination post received the most votes in April. She will be awarded $1,000 for her classroom and $1,000 for her school's general fund.
— Nichole Plank's $2K Giveaway Nominator
An awards presentation will take place on Monday, May 9th at 10:00 am at Clara Bolen Elementary, 211 S Plank Rd, Tawas City, MI. World's Finest Chocolate Sales Representative Don Karsten, will be presenting the award. Media are invited to attend.
Plank is a first grade teacher that goes above and beyond for her students.
Her nomination for this contest listed why Plank should be considered for the prize:
"Nichole Plank is a first-grade teacher at Clara Bolen Elementary. Every year she dives into her new class roster to learn about each student's individual needs, seeking professional development/training opportunities so that she can give them her best! Most recently, Nichole has sent herself to multiple pieces of training related to the social-emotional needs that her students present. She has driven a sensory room project to its completeness and continues to find new and innovative ways to enhance student engagement and performance inside and outside of our school. We LOVE Mrs. Plank and her commitment to education!"
The full nomination posting can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/WorldsFinestChocolate/photos/a.180316745317720/5630925530256787
In addition to the cash prizes, one lucky supporter of Plank's winning nomination has also won a 5 lb. chocolate bar. His name was drawn at random. Darion Briggs of National City will receive his chocolate bar at the event.
“It is the perfect time to reward our educators and schools for all they have given over the last 20 months. The stories we are receiving are amazing and we are excited to give back in this way to thank those giving so much to the future generation,” said WFC Vice President of US Sales Amber Suba.
#WFC2KGiveway Details
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway started in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
