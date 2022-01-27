Crossville Teacher Jon Bales Wins Outstanding Educator Award
World's Finest Chocolate is awarding teacher Jon Bales of Crossville Middle School $1,000 for his classroom and $1,000 for his school in its $2K Giveaway.
Mr. Bales requests that all special needs, below grade level, and just those who need a little extra love be placed in his homeroom. I watch him lift their spirits up daily.”CROSSVILLE, AL, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teacher Jon Bales of Crossville Middle School won the World's Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educators. The contest was held on the World's Finest Chocolate Facebook page, and Bales' nomination post received the most votes in January. He will be awarded $1,000 for his classroom and $1,000 for his school's general fund.
— Nomination for Jon Bales
An awards presentation will take place on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Crossville Middle School, 63 Justice St, Crossville, AL. World's Finest Chocolate Sales Representative Julie O'Rourke will be presenting the award. Media are invited to attend.
Bales is well known and loved among his colleagues and students. In addition to his regular classroom duties, Bales also takes on extra school responsibilities, like leading the school's fundraising chocolate sale, which kicks off the first week of February. When asked what he's going to do with his winnings, Bales said, "I'm going to donate my money to the school so we can buy a new laminator."
His nomination for this contest listed why Bales should be considered for the prize:
"Mr. Bales has a deep heartfelt passion for children and their families that must deal with all forms of childhood cancer. I have listened to him talk about his desire to make sure the parents of students have support, not just the child. During one particular event for childhood cancer, I watched as tears streamed down his face. Most men cannot show this type of compassion in public. He is a true superhero for a lot of children and parents.
Jon is an excellent classroom teacher who does ensure that all students excel above their abilities. Mr. Bales requests that all special needs, below grade level, and just those who need a little extra love be placed in his homeroom. I watch him lift their spirits up daily, by whatever means necessary. He is so awesome at this one particular skill. Whatever the students need to reach their goals is provided by Mr. Bales, even if he must use his own money. He is completely deserving of this honor. I for one am a better person, mother, and teacher just by being at Crossville Middle School with Jon Bales."
The full nomination posting can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/WorldsFinestChocolate/photos/5335160323166644
In addition to the cash prizes, one lucky supporter of Bales' winning nomination has also won a 5 lb. chocolate bar. Brandi Lyles of Ft. Payne, AL will receive her chocolate bar at the event.
“It is the perfect time to reward our educators and schools for all they have given over the last 20 months. The stories we are receiving are amazing and we are excited to give back in this way to thank those giving so much to the future generation,” said WFC Vice President of US Sales Amber Suba.
#WFC2KGiveway Details
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway started in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.
On the first of each month, WFC reopens the monthly contest, and the next winner will be announced on the 25th. To nominate an educator, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2kgiveaway. To vote for a nominated educator, like the original Facebook post.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
