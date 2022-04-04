Northwest High School Teacher wins $2K Giveaway
Christina Stephan won an Outstanding Educator award from World's Finest Chocolate. She will be awarded $1,000 for her classroom and $1,000 for her school.
She gives each student the feeling that they are where they belong, cared for and loved.”MCDERMOTT, OH, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teacher Christina Stephan of Northwest High School won the World's Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educators. The contest was held on the World's Finest Chocolate Facebook page, and Stephan's nomination post received the most votes in March. She will be awarded $1,000 for her classroom and $1,000 for her school's general fund.
— Nomination for Christina Stephan
An awards presentation will take place on Friday, April 8th at 1:00 pm at Northwest High School, 914 Mohawk Dr., McDermott, OH. World's Finest Chocolate Vice President of US Sales, Amber Suba, will be presenting the award. Media are invited to attend.
Stephan is a celebrated Band Director that goes above and beyond for her music students.
Her nomination for this contest listed why Stephan should be considered for the prize:
"Christina Stephan is an exceptional band director at Northwest High School. She teaches co-curricular marching band, pep and jazz band. She gives each student the feeling that they are where they belong, cared for and loved. The Band is more like a family to her. Band students feel more confident and safe because of her. She is able to harness the students’ talents and teaches them the value of teamwork and friendships which are skills that they can carry throughout their life. These are all great qualities that she possesses that makes her a valuable person in our district."
The full nomination posting can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/WorldsFinestChocolate/photos/a.180316745317720/5597613063588034
In addition to the cash prizes, one lucky supporter of Stephan's winning nomination has also won a 5 lb. chocolate bar. His name was drawn at random. Jason Burton, Principal at Northwest Middle School, will receive his chocolate bar at the event.
“It is the perfect time to reward our educators and schools for all they have given over the last 20 months. The stories we are receiving are amazing and we are excited to give back in this way to thank those giving so much to the future generation,” said WFC Vice President of US Sales Amber Suba.
#WFC2KGiveway Details
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway started in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.
On the first of each month, WFC reopens the monthly contest, and the next winner will be announced on the 25th. To nominate an educator, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2kgiveaway. To vote for a nominated educator, like the original Facebook post.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
