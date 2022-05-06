Global Patient Blood Management Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient blood management market size is expected to grow from $11.83 billion in 2021 to $12.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global patient blood management market is then expected to grow to $15.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures contributed to the patient blood management market growth.

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents, and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ blood, minimizing surgical blood loss, and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need for allogeneic blood transfusions.

Global Patient Blood Management Market Trends

HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss. Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources. By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections, and reduced risk of multi-organ failure.

Global Patient Blood Management Market Segments

The global patient blood management market is segmented:

By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents and Kits, Software

By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells

By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Others

By Geography: The global patient blood management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient blood management global market overviews, patient blood management market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the patient blood management global market, patient blood management global market share, patient blood management global market segments and geographies, patient blood management market players, patient blood management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global patient blood management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macopharma, bioMérieux SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

