HBCU NATIONAL CENTER EXPANDS TO WORKPLACE
Twelve students from historically black colleges and universities have completed internships for members of Congress and returned with workplace experience.WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 5, 2022– Since the establishment of the HBCU National Center in 2021, twelve students from eight historically black colleges and universities completed internships for members of Congress and returned to campus with workplace experience.
Inspired by President Biden’s call for diversity in the workforce, Jacqueline Lewis, a longtime advocate for experiential learning, established the National Center to address the structural inequities of the high cost of living in Washington, D.C. and the shortage of programming which have shut out HBCU students from internships.
This year, the National Center has expanded internships to private and public sectors through partnerships with the National Press Club and Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP).
A new scholarship program through the National Press Club Journalism Institute will provide free housing and a $4,000 stipend to support student journalists of color who plan to intern at news media outlets in Washington, D.C.
“Experiential learning is needed for insight into the real world and workplace outside of home and school,” said Lewis. “This program was created with the National Press Club to help young journalists who might not otherwise be able to gain access to internships in Washington, D.C., and is key to a more representative workforce.
ABOUT THE HBCU NATIONAL CENTER FOUNDATION:
The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 to provide grants of $1,000 each semester to participating schools to support staff in placing students into internships in Congress, Federal agencies, and private/public businesses.
The HBCU National Center provides free housing to qualified students by Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH), founded 30 years ago by Robert and Jacqueline Lewis. They set up foundations for low-income students, underrepresented at the nation’s top universities. For additional information, visit www.HBCUNC.org.
ABOUT THE JOURNALISM SCHOLARSHIP:
The Lewis Scholarship provides one student journalist of color per semester, chosen by the National Press Club Journalism Institute, with a $4,000 stipend and free housing provided by WISH for an estimated value of $10,000. Established by the family of former Washington correspondent Robert “Bob” D.G. Lewis to honor Lewis’ tenacity, dedication to investigative journalism and involvement in leading journalism organizations. The scholarship seeks to diversify the news force and provide access where it has been lacking.
Lauren Kneram
Washington Intern Student Housing
+1 202-548-2720
email us here