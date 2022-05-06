Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prepared meal delivery market size is expected to grow from $10.29 billion in 2021 to $11.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The global prepared meal deliveries market size is expected to grow to $19.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. Increasing preference for junk meals by the working population and students is the major driving factor of the prepared meal delivery market growth.

The prepared meal delivery market consists of sales of prepared meals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide prepared meals through subscription-based business model in which companies send clients ready-to-cook fresh ingredients for home-cooking meals. Prepared-meal delivery services are convenient, consisting of meals that can be simply reheated or cooked instantly and consumed, with minimum cooking, cutting, or cleaning required.

Global Prepared Meal Delivery Market Trends

Contactless delivery is the new trend gaining popularity in the prepared meal delivery market. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc over the globe, social separation will remain a well-established way of life. Food outlets are embracing innovative food delivery platforms to drive seamless contactless deliveries, keeping the safety of customers and delivery personnel in mind.

Global Prepared Meal Delivery Market Segments

The global prepared meal delivery market is segmented:

By Supply: Cook and Eat, Heat and Eat

By Service: One, Several

By Platform: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global prepared meal delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prepared meal delivery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the prepared meal delivery global market, prepared meal delivery market share, prepared meal delivery global market segments and geographies, prepared meal delivery global market trends, prepared meal delivery market players, prepared meal delivery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global prepared meal delivery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Blue Apron, EveryPlate, Freshly, Gobble, Green Chef Corporation, HelloFresh, Relish Labs (Home Chef), Hungryroot, Marley Spoon, Purple Carrot, Fresh n' Lean, Sun Basket, Factor75, Trifecta, Snap Kitchen, Daily Harvest, Splendid Spoon, Diet-To-Go, RealEats, Chef'd, Foodstirs, Green Chef, FreshDirect, Munchery, 1 Potato, PeachDish, and Terra's Kitchen.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

