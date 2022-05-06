Dr. David K. Pillai Honoured with the Title ‘Perundhamizhan Raasaraasan’ By Mallai Tamil Sangam
Dr. David K. Pillai, The globally renowned philanthropist has recently received the prestigious title of ‘Perundhamizhan Raasaraasan'.
I immensely appreciate the exemplary gesture of ‘Mallai Thamizh Sangam’ and honouring my wife Mrs. Jacintha David on behalf of me.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The distinguished educational entrepreneur, Dr. David K Pillai, has added another golden feather on his cap, thus, ruling the headlines once again. The globally renowned philanthropist has recently received the prestigious title of ‘Perundhamizhan Raasaraasan’ for his relentless benevolent endeavours. The award was organised by Mallai Tamil Sangam, an organisation that works predominantly for the welfare of Tamil communities all over the world. The esteemed title was presented by the eminent lyricist of the Tamil film industry, Padma Shri Kavipperaracu Vairamuttu. Shri Padmu Vairamuttu graced the grand event as its honourable chief guest.
— Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman
Mallai Tamil Sangam is an organisation located in Chengalpattu district of Mahabalipuram. Several Tamil scholars based globally are members of this committee.
One of the members informed, “Every year, we conduct this award ceremony with participants from Tamil community worldwide, including the Philippines Tamil community, Indonesian Tamil community and others. The award is presented to individuals who have significant contributions to every aspect of the Tamil culture.”
The event was postponed for two years due to the deadly impact of coronavirus. As the world started to heal gradually, they decided to host it this year. The organization honoured Dr. David K Pillai with the award for 2021 – 2022 owing to his unparalleled contributions to the entire Tamil community and Mallai Tamil Sangam. Headed by Mallai Sathya, the event was held at Maragatha Poonga in Mahabalipuram this year.
Dr. David K Pillai presently chairs the responsibilities of the premier residential coaching institute of India, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA). The leader has also founded and now spearheads several other globally-renowned educational ventures across the country. Besides being an educational entrepreneur, the acclaimed philanthropist also made countless contributions in the fields of healthcare and medical education.
The Mallai Tamil Sangam honoured Dr. David K Pillai as a deserving individual primarily for his philanthropic activities. The committee acknowledged his guidance to more than 4,500 students for their medical education in the Philippines at exclusively low rates.
A man of mettle, Dr. David K Pillai has transformed the scenario of medical education in India. He has created an environment which encourages families from economically weaker backgrounds to raise their wards and enhance their potential without worrying about money. His institution, KIMA works in collaboration with the Davao Medical School Foundation to enable MBBS education in the Philippines.
Kings International Medical Academy is one of the premier residential coaching institutes in the country to offer FMGE and NEET trainings along with MBBS program in the Philippines.
He shared, “Philippines is one of the most preferred and reasonable countries to study medicine. Besides high quality of education, the welcoming country boasts all the perks to fascinate a foreign student to its land. These include, safety, Indian cuisines, friendly natives, tropical weather, similar disease pattern and more.”
Dr. David K Pillai had even set up a specialised team at Kings International Medical Academy for assisting the students flying overseas. This team provides comprehensive support starting with admissions, visa, travel guide, etc. to settlement at the foreign country enjoying a comfortable stay. Medical students can even contact this team back home for any extended assistance needed during their coursework in Philippines.
This long association with Davao Medical School Foundation has introduced more than 5,000 medical graduates, of whom 2,800 plus are now practicing in different countries as efficient healthcare providers and medical practitioners.
The educationist has always extended his helping hand towards the Philippines Tamil community. His immense contribution to enhance their standard of living at the foreign land has brought him the accolade from not only Mallai Tamil Sangam but also other Tamil communities worldwide.
Back during the incident of S. Anitha in Tamil Nadu, Dr. David K. Pillai pledged to provide affordable medical education so that every medical aspirant can study MBBS without feeling much financial stress. Keeping his promise, he sponsored the education of S. Soundarya, daughter of Shri Shankar and Smt. Dhanalakshmi. They are daily wage earners and hail from Anitha’s village.
As Dr. David K. Pillai earlier said, “We were moved by S. Soundarya’s merit and determination to pursue MBBS. To embark her on this journey, we decided to sponsor her medical education including accommodation, food, transportation, healthcare, etc. She is currently studying in Davao Medical School Foundation in the Philippines.”
The coveted award of Dr. David K Pillai was received by his wife Mrs. Jacintha David on his behalf as the doctor-advocate was travelling for his pre-scheduled work commitments and couldn’t join the ceremony. Mrs. Jacintha David was welcomed on the dais by Mrs. Durgasini Satya, wife of Mallai Satya, who commended her with a memento.
Mrs. Jacintha David gave an inspiring award acceptance speech where she thanked members of the Sangam, the chief guest, and the team who worked under the guidance of Dr. David K. Pillai throughout his journey. She also shared how her husband dedicates every breath of his life for the wellbeing of people, and her deepest respect for her husband.
Dr. David K. Pillai took to the twitter to thank and express his gratitude towards Mallai Tamil Sangam, its respected members, and Padma Shri Kavipperaracu Vairamuttu. He shared about feeling privileged and elated to receive the ‘Perundhamizhan Raasaraasan’ award.
On his Instagram account, Dr. David wrote, “I immensely appreciate the exemplary gesture of ‘Mallai Thamizh Sangam’ and honouring my wife Mrs. Jacintha David on behalf of me.” He further mentioned that he couldn’t attend the event owing to his travel schedules, but he does appreciate the efforts. The proud recipient has shared some photographs of his wife beaming with contentment while accepting her husband’s accolade from the chief guest.
According to Dr. David K Pillai, “More than money, philanthropy is about utilising your accessible resources to make the world and its people better.” CSR or corporate social responsibility, as it is officially termed, has become an indispensable part of the healthcare sector today. He says, tomorrow’s doctors can only treat diseases with their academic knowledge of medical science.
