Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,514 in the last 365 days.

*UPDATE* Partnership with Prince George’s County Results in Suspects Apprehended and Charged in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce previously apprehended suspects have been charged in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Two dogs were inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.

 

Shortly after the offense, two 15 year-old juvenile males were apprehended in Prince George’s County.

 

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the two juvenile males were charged in Washington, DC, with Robbery.

 

Due to the swift actions of both MPD, the Cheverly Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department, the victim’s vehicle and dogs, “Sophie” and “Lily” (pictured below), were safely recovered from the stolen vehicle.

 

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Cheverly Police Department for their assistance in this case.

 

###

You just read:

*UPDATE* Partnership with Prince George’s County Results in Suspects Apprehended and Charged in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.