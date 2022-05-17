Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,277 in the last 365 days.

Baksh Capital Is Moving Into Blockchain Through Blockchain Founders Fund

Baksh Capital Is Moving Into Blockchain Through Blockchain Founders Fund

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baksh Capital, a single-family office based in Singapore who traditionally invests across real estate, public equities and private investments, recognises the potential and importance of incorporating digital assets as part of their portfolio allocation, and is now actively deploying capital into the blockchain space.

In order to establish a stronger presence, Baksh Capital is working closely with the Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) with the aim to support strong founders who are solving key challenges within the blockchain industry.

Birbal Singh Bajaj, Managing Director of Baksh Capital, is delighted to connect with BFF’s partners and principal. “Our collaboration with Blockchain Founders Fund will help us reach out to startups in the blockchain sector that we think will add value to our growing portfolio. We’re so excited to co-invest alongside a quality team and we can't wait to bounce ideas off each other.”

“Birbal has been a very good friend to us, and we are happy to have him with us. We look forward to co-investing in exciting teams which are shaping the future of blockchain,” Tobias Bauer, Principal at Blockchain Founders Fund, added.

Both Baksh Capital and Blockchain Founders Fund are looking forward to a fruitful partnership as they seek to navigate the fast growing blockchain space.

About Baksh Capital

Baksh Capital, a single family office based in Singapore, has deployed capital in several blockchain funds and other projects such as InvestaX , Derebit, Fraxtor etc. in the blockchain space. Baksh Capital is actively growing its team and portfolio to be leaders as a Digital Family Office.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore-based early-stage Venture Capital Fund that invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry-leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry, including Web3, metaverse, gamefi, DeFi, and NFT.

Birbal Singh Bajaj
Baksh Capital
birbal@baksh.sg

You just read:

Baksh Capital Is Moving Into Blockchain Through Blockchain Founders Fund

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.