Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,513 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1633

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1633

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1215

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, PITTMAN, MENSCH AND J. WARD,

MAY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Harvey Run Road between State Route

2004 in New Sewickley Township to Pennsylvania Route 65 in

Freedom Borough, Beaver County, as the Army Sergeant Joshua

James Rimer Memorial Road.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer Memorial Road.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer was born on April

18, 1985, and gave his life in the line of duty on July 22,

2009, while on a mission with the United States Army in

Afghanistan.

(2) Sergeant Rimer was raised in New Sewickley Township,

Beaver County.

(3) After graduating from Freedom Area High School in

2003, Sergeant Rimer enlisted in the United States Army.

(4) Sergeant Rimer's experience in the United States

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1633

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.