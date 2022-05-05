Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1633
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1633
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1215
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,
SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, PITTMAN, MENSCH AND J. WARD,
MAY 5, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a portion of Harvey Run Road between State Route
2004 in New Sewickley Township to Pennsylvania Route 65 in
Freedom Borough, Beaver County, as the Army Sergeant Joshua
James Rimer Memorial Road.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer Memorial Road.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer was born on April
18, 1985, and gave his life in the line of duty on July 22,
2009, while on a mission with the United States Army in
Afghanistan.
(2) Sergeant Rimer was raised in New Sewickley Township,
Beaver County.
(3) After graduating from Freedom Area High School in
2003, Sergeant Rimer enlisted in the United States Army.
(4) Sergeant Rimer's experience in the United States
