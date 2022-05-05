Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1633

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1633

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1215

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, PITTMAN, MENSCH AND J. WARD,

MAY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Harvey Run Road between State Route

2004 in New Sewickley Township to Pennsylvania Route 65 in

Freedom Borough, Beaver County, as the Army Sergeant Joshua

James Rimer Memorial Road.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer Memorial Road.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer was born on April

18, 1985, and gave his life in the line of duty on July 22,

2009, while on a mission with the United States Army in

Afghanistan.

(2) Sergeant Rimer was raised in New Sewickley Township,

Beaver County.

(3) After graduating from Freedom Area High School in

2003, Sergeant Rimer enlisted in the United States Army.

(4) Sergeant Rimer's experience in the United States

