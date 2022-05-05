Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,513 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1216 Printer's Number 1634

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1634

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1216

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COSTA, MENSCH AND J. WARD, MAY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Designating the bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890 on that

portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township, Butler

County, spanning Interstate 79 as the Veterans of Slippery

Rock Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.

(a) Designation.--The bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890

on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township,

Butler County, spanning Interstate 79 is designated as the

Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.

(b) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

You just read:

Senate Bill 1216 Printer's Number 1634

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.