Senate Bill 1216 Printer's Number 1634

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1634

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1216

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COSTA, MENSCH AND J. WARD, MAY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Designating the bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890 on that

portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township, Butler

County, spanning Interstate 79 as the Veterans of Slippery

Rock Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.

(a) Designation.--The bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890

on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township,

Butler County, spanning Interstate 79 is designated as the

Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.

(b) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

