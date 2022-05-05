Senate Bill 1216 Printer's Number 1634
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1634
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1216
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COSTA, MENSCH AND J. WARD, MAY 5, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 5, 2022
AN ACT
Designating the bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890 on that
portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township, Butler
County, spanning Interstate 79 as the Veterans of Slippery
Rock Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.
(a) Designation.--The bridge identified as Bridge Key 7890
on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 108 in Worth Township,
Butler County, spanning Interstate 79 is designated as the
Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge.
(b) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to
traffic in both directions on the bridge.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
