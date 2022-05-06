Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002346

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 5, 2022, at approximately 1239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Young Road, Sudbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Carey Boyea

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont

VICTIM: Kim LaDuke

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 5, 2022, at approximately 1259 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a citizen dispute on Young Road, in the Town of Sudbury.

Through investigation it was determined that Carey Boyea threatened LaDuke with a firearm.

Boyea was released on court imposed conditions and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 6, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/2022, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt 05701

Office # (802) 773-9101