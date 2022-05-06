Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002346
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 5, 2022, at approximately 1239 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Young Road, Sudbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Carey Boyea
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont
VICTIM: Kim LaDuke
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 5, 2022, at approximately 1259 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a citizen dispute on Young Road, in the Town of Sudbury.
Through investigation it was determined that Carey Boyea threatened LaDuke with a firearm.
Boyea was released on court imposed conditions and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 6, 2022, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/2022, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Office # (802) 773-9101