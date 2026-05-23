St. Albans Barracks / LSA & DLS -Criminal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003136
TROOPER: Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 19th, 2026 / 1529 hours
LOCATION: Franklin Rd / Cassidy Rd, Highgate
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Keenan Richard
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front Passenger Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Abigail Bessette
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Encore GX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Front Driver Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19th, 2026, at 1529 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a crash involving a vehicle side swiping another vehicle and leaving the scene near the intersection of Franklin Rd and Cassidy Rd in the town of Highgate. The operator of the vehicle that was struck, Abigail Bessette, age 23 of Highgate, reported moderate damage to her vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without stopping. A short time later, the vehicle and operator were located. Troopers made contact with the operator and identified him as Keenan Richard, age 23 of Franklin. Ultimately, Keenan was cited to appear in Franking County Superior Court for leaving the scene of an accident and for driving with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2026 at 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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