St. Albans Barracks / LSA & DLS -Criminal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003136

TROOPER: Jared Blair

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 19th, 2026 / 1529 hours

LOCATION: Franklin Rd / Cassidy Rd, Highgate

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keenan Richard

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front Passenger Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Abigail Bessette

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Encore GX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Front Driver Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 19th, 2026, at 1529 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a crash involving a vehicle side swiping another vehicle and leaving the scene near the intersection of Franklin Rd and Cassidy Rd in the town of Highgate. The operator of the vehicle that was struck, Abigail Bessette, age 23 of Highgate, reported moderate damage to her vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without stopping. A short time later, the vehicle and operator were located. Troopers made contact with the operator and identified him as Keenan Richard, age 23 of Franklin. Ultimately, Keenan was cited to appear in Franking County Superior Court for leaving the scene of an accident and for driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2026 at 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.