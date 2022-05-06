Michael Owen and Arelious Cooper Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Michael Owen, co-founder of MediaCombo Arelious Cooper, Executive Director of Art in the Paint

Michael Owen, co-founder of MediaCombo. Arelious Cooper, Executive Director of Art in the Paint.

I also believe that VR, AR and MR can play a very important role in 5th to 12th grade education but it’s much harder to demonstrate the return on investment in secondary school settings.” — Michael Owen, co-founder of MediaCombo

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Just like those commercials that 'pounded' in to people about EF Hutton and everyone listening, marketing is at the forefront of success of a product or service. Fotis Georgiadis can build client trust, brand recognition and enhance corporate imagery while providing a strong ROI. Contact info below.

-

Michael Owen, co-founder of MediaCombo

What are your “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career in the VR, AR or MR Industries?”

Like many other fields or industries, a successful career in immersive tech requires collaborating with people with different skill sets and backgrounds. A typical VR project involves a creative concept, writers to describe how the story or message will be represented in the chosen medium. A User Experience (UX) designer will determine how the viewer will navigate the story, a User Interface (UI) designer will develop the actual graphical look and feel of the journey. The project may require animation, photography, photogrammetry of spaces or objects, or volumetric capture of people. All of these scans of places, objects, people and any other characters may need to be touched-up or refined in a 3D graphics application. A static 3D capture of a animal or character may need to be “rigged” so they can be animated. Think of the digital equivalent of making and attaching strings to the joints of a marionette puppet. If there is any 360° video, the scenes must be seamlessly stitched together and color- corrected. Sometimes it’s necessary to add a floor or sky to make the scene a full 360° spherical image. Once, all the elements are prepared, they need to be integrated using a 3D development platform such as Unity or Unreal. These spatial applications, also known as game engines, enable programmers to define how viewers navigate the space and interact with objects and other characters in real time. Once the mechanics of the program have been determined, a sound engineer will develop a sound design that will vary depending on where the viewer is in the virtual world. Standing by a fireplace or waterfall? The source of a sound effect can be placed on its location in the virtual environment and then programmed to taper off over a certain distance. Thus, the sound of a crackling fire will become apparent and then grow louder the closer a visitor gets to the fireplace. The same spatial sound design would apply to characters speaking. The closer characters are together, the louder their voices will become.

With all these facets of a production, good communication skills are required to keep all departments working together efficiently. Whether you are a manager, department head or team member good communication, which means listening, as much as explaining, is essential.

The full interview is available here

-

Arelious Cooper, Executive Director of Art in the Paint

So how did Grit lead to your eventual success? How did Grit turn things around?

Refusing to use cheap materials, being committed to finding community programming, and finding the best artists are not the paths of least resistance for a small nonprofit. We knew we had to do those things no matter what the costs were to show the community that they were respected and valued. Seeking outside help from companies that have a shared mission for helping local communities has also helped us to succeed. We recently applied for, and received, the Quest Rookie grant, which is a $20,000 grant to help people and local organizations who are making an impactful difference in their local communities.

Based on your experience, can you share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Develop More Grit”?

No one else is in charge of making your dreams happen. — You have to get out there and make it happen everyday and be an example for why people should support you.

You cannot do it alone no matter how tough you are. — Once you show people what you are about, you need to be able to recruit a team that can fill in the gaps and blind spots that you have as an individual. This way you can accomplish more and get closer to your goals.

Leaders eat last. — Once you have your team, you must make sure that you take care of them, support them and show that you’re grateful to have support behind you to help accomplish your goals.

Create a daily checklist. — Sometimes our ambitions will tell us that we need to do grand-scale things in order to change the world, and that can be a daunting task. By breaking down day to day efforts that ladder up to a bigger goal, the task to achieve the goal becomes more realistic, and you become more productive working towards a seemingly impossible goal.

Define your mission. — Knowing your why will keep you going way longer than doing a trivial task. It will keep you focused and will help you evaluate how much sacrifice you should make for a particular project.

The rest of the interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

