Rania Nasis and Trina Johnson Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Rania Nasis, founder & CEO of Super Awesome Care Trina Johnson, CEO and Founder of Blue Forest Farms Candice Georgiadis

Rania Nasis, founder & CEO of Super Awesome Care. Trina Johnson, CEO and Founder of Blue Forest Farms.

Startups contribute the most needed changes to our world. The more smart people we have starting companies, the better off the whole world would be.” — Rania Nasis, founder & CEO of Super Awesome Care

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Forbes article discussing website optimization for diverse viewers with Candice Georgiadis as part of an expert panel. Reach out to her for website and social media marketing of your business/products/etc. She will put together a complete package with solid ROI and make 2022 a stellar year.

-

Rania Nasis, founder & CEO of Super Awesome Care

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Become an expert at prioritizing and delegating. As a founder, everything lands on your desk. It is easy to get bogged down checking off tasks, while getting hardly anything meaningful done. Time is your most limited resource, so constantly ask yourself if you need to be doing the thing you’re working on. Can you delegate it to someone else on your team or hire an executive assistant? Your job is to move the needle on your company’s progress, so view what you’re working on through that lens. In a month from now or a year from now, will this matter? The other advice I would give here is that if something is incredibly mentally draining for you (like writing, organizing receipts, spreadsheets), find someone to outsource it to. Even if the tasks only take a short amount of time, it can feel like it takes a lot longer and drains our energy.

Make time to learn about things unrelated to your startup. Read about what others are doing. It is all too easy to focus on the particular problem you’re solving for, but I find inspiration comes from multiple different sources. There is no shortage of great content: books, podcasts, Substacks, Medium and curated lists. Marginal revolution is one of my favorites — Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrok are fantastic at curating interesting topics and provide exposure to a wide array of topics. And Out-of-Pocket is one of my favorite healthcare blogs.

Actively cultivate your network. Entrepreneurship is very much about your network. It is how you find opportunities, co-founders, key hires, mentors, advisors, investors, etc. It takes work to maintain, but it pays off dividends.

Hiring (and firing) is one of your most important tasks. The old adage “hire slowly and fire quickly” constantly proves itself to be true. When you have the right team in place and everything is firing on all cylinders it can be a great feeling. But just one person out of place, and everything can fall apart. You want to hire the best people you can find and you want to make sure you hire amazing people for them to work with. Someone can be incredibly bright and talented and check all the right boxes and still not be suited to your particular startup. It can be time-consuming and tedious, but you are better off holding out for a great candidate versus the OK one who happens to be in front of you. Don’t make great people work with someone who isn’t cutting it — it’s the fastest way to destroy morale and burn your people out. And leverage your network. The best referrals usually come from people you know.

The full interview is available here

-

Trina Johnson, CEO and Founder of Blue Forest Farms

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

More flack came from people outside of my circle than inside of it but we were steadfast in catering to our supporters, the majority of whom were farmers. There is a lot of propaganda in our industry around what hemp is. Mainly, we are combating the perception that hemp, or its byproduct CBD, gets you high. It is a sort of re-education that needs to take place in that people should know that the plant can be harvested in a variety of ways, inclusive of hemp hearts for protein, materials for packaging and clothing. I do see myself eventually pivoting into fashion design, funnily enough. Hemp helps humans derive great benefits, including pain relief, but it can also create materials with the fiber similar to plastic and linen. CBD carries a number of anti-inflammatory benefits as studies have repeatedly shown, so for me, it’s a bit funny if people don’t get that hemp has over 50,000 uses.

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis