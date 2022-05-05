ADOT employee killed in work zone crash in 2020 honored

PHOENIX — A state highway worker who lost his life in a work zone-related crash two years ago was remembered today with an honor guard ceremony held along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.

Frank Dorizio’s name has been added to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Sundial Memorial dedicated to employees killed in the line of duty. The memorial is located at the Sunset Point Rest area.

Dorizio, 55, was killed in March 2020 when he was struck by a vehicle while placing a sign for a pavement repair project along Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande.

His death has served as a tragic reminder of the need for drivers to pay attention when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

“We never want to add another name to the Sunset Point memorial,” says ADOT Director John Halikowski. “I’d like people to understand that Frank could have been a close friend or their father or brother. He was dedicated to making things safer for all of us. Take his loss to heart and use caution around highway workers when you’re behind the wheel.”

Frank Dorizio was a member of ADOT’s Incident Response Unit and had previously served as a highway operations worker in northern Arizona and Phoenix after joining the agency in 2015. A number of Dorizio’s ADOT colleagues attended today’s memorial service. The honor guard included employees from ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division.