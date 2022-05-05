Date: May 5, 2022

Media Contact: Anglea Woellner

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grants in the East Texas area to support career training. TWC awarded Elkhart ISD $325,850 to help the school purchase and install welding equipment to train 72 students for machinist and welding careers. The agency awarded Kilgore College $279,296 to purchase safety equipment like firefighting turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus systems. The equipment will help the college provide 130 students with real-world fire scenario training in the safest possible environment. The equipment funded through these grants will be used to train more students in the future.

“Congratulations to Elkhart ISD, Kilgore College, and the East Texas Workforce Solution team on receiving this JET grant that will benefit East Texas employers and surrounding communities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This investment into state-of-the art equipment will allow students to train at the highest level in order to enter the workforce ready and prepared to meet the needs of our Texas employers in the region.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC ’s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA' s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Elkhart ISD contact: Kenda Schattel, kschattel@elkhartisd.org

Kilgore College contact: Chris Craddock, ccraddock@kilgore.edu

