Restrictions & Closures for I-515 (US 95) Near Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – As a part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s I-515 Viaduct Rehab Project, the following traffic restrictions will be in place next week.

Nightly, Sunday, May 8 through Thursday night, May 12

I-515 southbound - Las Vegas Blvd to Eastern Ave - Reduced to 1 lane, 11:59 p.m. -5 a.m.

I-515 northbound - Near Eastern Ave - Reduced to 1 lane, 11p.m.-6a.m.

I-515 southbound - Near Boulder Hwy - Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m.-5a.m.

I-515 northbound - Near Boulder Hwy - Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m.-6a.m.

Monday, May 9

Boulder Hwy on-ramp to I-515 southbound CLOSED 9p.m.-5a.m.

Tuesday, May 10

I-515 northbound off-ramp to Boulder Hwy CLOSED 9p.m.-5a.m.

Tuesday, May 10 & Wednesday, May 11

I-515 northbound - Las Vegas Blvd to I-15 - CLOSED 11p.m.-6a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 northbound - CLOSED 9p.m.-6a.m.

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound - CLOSED 9p.m.-6a.m.

I-515 northbound ramps to I-15 northbound and southbound – CLOSED 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Thursday, May 12

Ongoing

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Eastern Ave - CLOSED through mid-May

Desert Inn Rd, Eastern Ave, and Maryland Pkwy under I-515 reduced to 2 lanes in each direction.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

# # #