ONE MORE THING ABOUT THOSE PROCLAMATIONS!

Jurisdictions and organizations are signing and issuing their proclamations declaring May 2022 as Building Safety Month. Among them is the United States President’s Administration who has once again issued a proclamation in support of raising awareness of building safety: “This year’s National Building Safety Month theme — “Safety for All: Codes in Action” — is an important reminder that modern building code adoption and enforcement is essential to keeping our homes, businesses, schools, and other facilities safe.” View the various national, state and local proclamations or submit your own here.