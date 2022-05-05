Governor Abbott Appoints D’Amato To Economic Incentive Oversight Board

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Barbara D’Amato to the Economic Incentive Oversight Board for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The board examines the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and funds administered by the Office of the Governor, Comptroller, or Department of Agriculture that award state monetary or tax incentives to business entities and other persons.

Barbara D’Amato of Dallas is the founder and CEO of Trilogy Brands Group. She is a former speaker at the World Economic Forum and was also appointed delegate for the development of global strategic relationships by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Previously, D’Amato served as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at BNP Paribas-Bank of the West, Vice President for Comerica Bank, and Vice President and Credit Risk Officer for Bank of America. She is a member of the Harvard Alumni Association, National Association of Corporate Directors, Association for Corporate Growth, and Business Journals Leadership Trust. Additionally, D’Amato was a founding board director and board chair for Pretend City-The Children’s Museum and former member of the Southern California Advisory Board for Seneca Family of Agencies. D’Amato received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and completed her Post Graduate Executive Education at Harvard Business School.