Multi-Millionaire Kendra Y. Hill Teaches How To Find & Monetize One’s Purpose In New Book “Purpose-Driven Enterprise”

Most people spend their whole lives trying to discover their life’s plan to no avail and even those who have found purpose don’t always know how to make money doing what they were created to do.” — Kendra Y. Hill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-millionaire, business consultant, and Forbes Next 1000 honoree Kendra Y. Hill shares her method for tapping into your purpose - the same method that helped her gain success, grow her audience, and generate a multi-million-dollar revenue in her new book titled Purpose-Driven Enterprise and book tour. The book officially launches on Amazon on May 6th. Kendra Y. Hill’s “The Purpose Tour” with special guests, Lucinda Cross, Kiaundra Jackson, and Dr. Markesha Miller will tour from May through August 2022 across the United States and entails book discussions and signing with the author, break out session speakers, and different interactive experiences for each city.

Purpose-Driven Enterprise is a revolutionary tool for finding and monetizing your purpose that helps faith-based entrepreneurs, spiritual enthusiasts, those who want to start a business or grow their business, and anyone who feels lost or wants to heal from life’s past. This two-in-one book and workbook is educational, entertaining, and interactive led by personal stories, biblical references, and a step-by-step guide to discover, monetize and maintain your purpose yet still evolve over time. Embark on an internal and external journey that will challenge you to discover your purpose by uncovering the debris of one’s painful past which holds the keys to your success. Kendra shares how she healed from past trauma and found her purpose through personal stories about growing up poor, being a product of incest, rape, and molestation, relationships, meeting her mentor, her turning point to God, and pivotal moments that helped her to become a multi-millionaire.

An entrepreneur for over a decade, Kendra Y. Hill founded Kendra, Scale My Business (KSMB) in January 2020, and in less than 7-months, she and her team hit $1M in revenue. Since its inception, they have made nearly $6M. KSMB serves corporations, creators, influencers, and small business owners globally by helping them rapidly scale their businesses. The services range from operations management and brand development to DEI, HR, marketing, and strategic leadership. Her professional background includes the U.S. House of Representatives, UNCF, Google, San Antonio Spurs, and was recently recognized as a Forbes Next 1000 honoree in 2021. For more information visit www.KendraScaleMyBusiness.com and Instagram @iamkendrayhill

