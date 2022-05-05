The U.S. Department of Defense announces new property maintenance standards for military housing

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced its use of a uniform code of basic housing standards to regulate safety, comfort and habitability of DoD government-owned family housing built on the International Code Council’s International Property Maintenance Code. The announcement follows the approval of the 2020 and 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which collectively require the DoD to establish and implement a unified code based on a consensus-based, model property maintenance code for privatized military housing, government-owned and government-controlled housing located inside or outside the United States. Read more here.