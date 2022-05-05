FEMA issues agency-wide strategy to lead U.S. toward improved resilience through current codes

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a new building codes strategy, defining the goals and objectives it will pursue to promote the application, adoption and enforcement of hazard- resistant building codes across the nation. This first-of-its kind strategy focuses on three core goals:

Integrating building codes and standards across FEMA

Strengthening nationwide capacity for superior building performance

Driving public action on building codes

The goals will drive coordination and prioritize the agency’s activities to advance the adoption and enforcement of hazard-resistant building codes and standards for FEMA programs and communities nationwide. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the strategy at this year’s National Hurricane Conference, where she described hazard-resistant codes as “a cornerstone of loss reduction,” that “save property, but more importantly, they save lives.” Read more here.