FEMA issues agency-wide strategy to lead U.S. toward improved resilience through current codes

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a new building codes strategy, defining the goals and objectives it will pursue to promote the application, adoption and enforcement of hazard- resistant building codes across the nation. This first-of-its kind strategy focuses on three core goals:

  • Integrating building codes and standards across FEMA
  • Strengthening nationwide capacity for superior building performance
  • Driving public action on building codes

The goals will drive coordination and prioritize the agency’s activities to advance the adoption and enforcement of hazard-resistant building codes and standards for FEMA programs and communities nationwide. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the strategy at this year’s National Hurricane Conference, where she described hazard-resistant codes as “a cornerstone of loss reduction,” that “save property, but more importantly, they save lives.” Read more here.

