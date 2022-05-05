Submit Release
Code Council completes first technical review of SolarAPP+ software for alignment with the I-Codes

The International Code Council finds that the Solar Automated Permit Processing Platform (SolarAPP+) aligns with the 2018 International Building Code (IBC) and the 2018 International Residential Code (IRC) for one and two-family residential dwelling rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar PV connected battery and storage systems. This determination comes as part of the Code Council’s continued

collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to improve the utility of SolarAPP+ for local governments that use the model codes developed by the Code Council. “NREL and the SolarAPP+ coalition are immensely grateful for the Code Council’s commitment to our mission of delivering more efficient online solar and solar and storage permitting,” said Jeff Cook SolarAPP+ Program Lead, NREL. “This announcement is exciting, though not unexpected, given we have been collaborating with the Code Council on SolarAPP+ since its inception.” Read more here.

