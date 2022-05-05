Submit Release
Research of tornado risks leads to better building codes that don’t significantly increase building costs

A Building Safety Journal piece by Maryland’s Paul Lagasse, who specializes in the trades, technology and science, examines the research that goes into the updating of construction codes to provide greater protections of life and property at minimal costs. Read more here.

