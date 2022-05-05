Rentable Luxury Penthouse Boasting Direct Canal Access in the Heart of Venice to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Calle Gregolina Penthouse in the heart of Venice, Italy Stunning views of St. Mark’s Campanile Luxurious penthouse with old-world charm and excellent rental potential Two distinct apartments offer possibilities to combine into one truly opulent Italian residence Rooftop terrace overlooking the city, near Piazza San Marco

In cooperation with Serena Bombassei of Venice Real Estate Knight Frank, Calle Gregolina will auction No Reserve in June via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calle Gregolina, an old-world, double-unit penthouse apartment in the heart of Venice will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Serena Bombassei of Venice Real Estate Knight Frank. Currently listed for €2.9 million, the 430-square-meter property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 9th–14th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Claim a window seat under an oversized arched window and gaze at expansive views, including a sea of red tile roofs, the soaring Piazza San Marco bell tower, and a glimpse of the city’s iconic canals. Two distinct apartments offer possibilities, and with permitting, can be combined to create a truly opulent Italian residence. Alternatively, keep the smaller 93± square-meter flat, featuring an open plan living and dining space and dedicated kitchen, for a private guest space or excellent vacation rental for income potential. The primary residence spans two floors and features a 13.9-square-meter rooftop terrace with a panoramic view. Sink into the spaciousness and serenity of the owner’s suite and enjoy private enchanting views of the canals. Beamed ceilings, terrazzo tile floors, old hardwoods, and an antique fireplace imbue the residence with warmth and the luxury of a bygone era—all of this and more, just 1.25 miles to Santa Lucia Train Station (10 minutes by ferry) and 10 miles to Marco Polo Airport.

The property boasts a location just steps from some of the city’s most iconic sights, overlooking the heart of Venice. Cross the Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal and revel in the beauty of St. Mark’s Basilica, Ducal Palace, and the soaring campanile in Piazza San Marco. Explore the charming maze of streets as influences from the East and West converge in the floating city. Cafes and boutiques await nearby, while the Byzantine and Gothic architecture and masterworks by Titian, Veronese, Carpaccio, and Giorgione surround. Every two years, the Venice Biennale also blankets the city with music, cinema, theater, and contemporary art, with this year's festivities already in progress as of April. Hop on the train at Santa Lucia and venture to Rome, Florence, and Milan, or escape to European destinations.

Calle Gregolina is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 44 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

