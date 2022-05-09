An Aloha Evening of Art & Charity North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 Benefit at North Beach Art Gallery on May 19th
An Aloha Polynesian Evening of Art & Charity Annual Benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 to be held at North Beach Art Gallery on May 19th
We are really looking forward to wrapping up this season’s Art & Charity Series with support for the arts cultivating a cultural experience.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL. – Mark your calendars for an Aloha evening, North Beach Art Gallery’s season finale Art & Charity event on Thursday, May 19 from 6-10 p.m. benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3. We invite you to come support the arts and enjoy the Spirit of the Polynesian performances of dance, music and Samoan Fire brought to us from Polynesian Proud Productions. Russ G Events will host the rolling art, a Car Show & Cruise In. We will be featuring our Artists meet and greet partnered with ANEW Museum / Galleries, all at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street.
— Brooke Trace
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by supporters of the arts in our South Florida community. The organization hosts events and uses its platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, performers, fashion designers and more. The goal is to raise awareness for the creatives to the community for cultural enlightenment and mutual support. We bring the community together with the artists to educate and enhance our community. “We are really looking forward to wrapping up this season’s Art & Charity Series with support for the arts cultivating a cultural experience.” Said gallery owner Brooke Trace. We have partnered with ANEW Museum / Galleries to enhance opportunities for accomplished artists to reach a new audience.
From the shores of the South Pacific to the shores of South Florida, Polynesian Proud Productions brings the Spirit of Aloha and The Magic of Polynesia to us. True and authentic Polynesians bringing true to life their heritage and culture of Polynesia. It is not uncommon to find the "Very Best" within Polynesian Proud Productions, Inc. from award winning Tahitian drummers and dancers to our Hawaiian Steel Guitar Master or World Champion Fire Knife Dancers of Samoa. Professional, Passionate & Polynesian! We will celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage month with this performance and our support. This will be an Authentic experience to honor their history of celebrating this rich culture with modern touches. Evoking the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the beauty of Polynesian culture in our community.
North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 is excited to produce this very special event for our community while supporting the arts. Tickets are available on Eventbrite in advance for a Door Donation of $20 which includes 2 complimentary beverages and appetizer. The day of the show there is a Door Donation of $25. Through the support of community businesses there will be a Silent Auction. Finally, is the 50/50 cash raffle fundraiser.
The NOBE gallery, at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street, Services include museum quality restoration, insured art brokerage, art appraisal, and full-service custom framing. For more information contact Brooke Trace at 954-667-0660
Brooke Trace
North Beach Art Gallery DBA
+1 954-667-0660
