MIDDLESEX / ARREST ON WARRANT

CASE#: 22A3002712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE: 05/05/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 108 River St, Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Renee Guy

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 5, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Middlesex Barracks arrested Renee Guy after locating her in a vehicle at the Lazor Wash in Montpelier, VT. Guy had an active arrest warrant for her failure to appear at the Washington County Superior Court for an arraignment on 4/28/22 for multiple charges to include Sale of Fentanyl and Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Guy was arraigned subsequent being taken into custody on 5/5/22 and was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/5/22 at 1300 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

