MIDDLESEX / ARREST ON WARRANT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A3002712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE: 05/05/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 108 River St, Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant   

 

ACCUSED: Renee Guy

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 5, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Middlesex Barracks arrested Renee Guy after locating her in a vehicle at the Lazor Wash in Montpelier, VT.  Guy had an active arrest warrant for her failure to appear at the Washington County Superior Court for an arraignment on 4/28/22 for multiple charges to include Sale of Fentanyl and Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Guy was arraigned subsequent being taken into custody on 5/5/22 and was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/5/22 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

 

