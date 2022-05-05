MIDDLESEX / ARREST ON WARRANT
CASE#: 22A3002712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE: 05/05/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 108 River St, Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Renee Guy
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 5, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Middlesex Barracks arrested Renee Guy after locating her in a vehicle at the Lazor Wash in Montpelier, VT. Guy had an active arrest warrant for her failure to appear at the Washington County Superior Court for an arraignment on 4/28/22 for multiple charges to include Sale of Fentanyl and Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Guy was arraigned subsequent being taken into custody on 5/5/22 and was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/5/22 at 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000.00
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
