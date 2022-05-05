GreenSlate Releases Enhanced Digital Start Work for Faster, Easier, More Secure Production Onboarding
One app is better for production payroll and accounting. GreenSlate’s start work provides many features competitors’ solutions can’t.
GreenSlate's simple user interface is designed to collect data with unparalleled accuracy. Furthermore, our all-in-one app guarantees that data only needs to be entered once.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee start paperwork can be a major pain point for the film and tv industry. GreenSlate helps streamline employee data management from greenlight to post-production.
— Quentin Frismand, GreenSlate Product Manager
With GreenSlate’s all-in-one platform, digital approval flows, and customizable notifications, getting production staff onboarded is easier than ever. It’s designed for the cast and crew to be intuitive and cut down on data entry, and it’s smart… it helps administrators run down I-9s and manage loan outs, without going back and redoing tedious forms when information changes.
“Production professionals know that deals are often submitted with errors, and that information can be rekeyed incorrectly, especially when under tight deadlines. GreenSlate's simple user interface is designed to collect data with unparalleled accuracy. Furthermore, our all-in-one app guarantees that data only needs to be entered once and prevents critical security issues introduced by large data exports from start work to timecard apps. While the app is simple to use, powerful approval flows control the flow of information, allowing remote employees to work faster than they would with paper under the same roof,” said Quentin Frismand, GreenSlate Product Manager
GreenSlate is the industry's only all-in-one app for production payroll and accounting. There are no separate apps that need to be “integrated” to feel like they’re connected. It’s one platform with a single database, built with one code base. GreenSlate start work provides many features competitor products can’t.
See how GreenSlate’s start work stacks up against competitors.
- Onboard your crew in minutes, even before they arrive on set. Once you have employee email addresses, you can invite employees, which allows them to get set up early and for questions to be addressed ahead of time.
- Eliminate incomplete form submissions, readability issues, and the possibility of lost notes and paperwork. Crew can securely enter and auto fill information across multiple forms.
- Capture all the information you need, all in one place. Have additional forms other than the I-9, W-4 and start form that the employee needs to submit? GreenSlate can set them up to be completed digitally.
- Work the way you need to work with customizable approval flows. The approval flow can be adjusted at any time. If you find that your approval flow has too many or too few steps, needs additional approvers or approvers removed, your approval flow can be adjusted at any time in minutes. If someone on production only wants to approve transactions of a certain dollar amount or higher, conditional approval flow steps can also be added so that the user does not have to approve all transactions.
- Customize your views to organize your data to organize data the way you want, then easily export the data to Excel or a PDF. Combine this flexibility with time-saving batch actions features that allow you to approve, reject, view, or delete as many lines as needed in one click, and your tasks will be completed in record time.
- Improve workflow visibility. Easily see where a document is in the approval process and see who still needs to take action on outstanding documents. Users can view approval flow steps, roles, and users who have access for each document in a project from the approval flow steps grid.
