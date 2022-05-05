Museums part of Blue Star Museums Program for 2022

The Wyoming National Guard Museum in Cheyenne

The Wyoming National Guard Museum will be a “Blue Star Museum” for 2022. The Blue Star Museum program is a nationwide initiative that offers free museum admission to active-duty military personnel and their families this summer from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. The WVMM is one of 13 Wyoming museums participating this year.

The Wyoming National Guard Museum in Cheyenne tells the story of the Wyoming National Guard from the 1870s to the present day. Currently, the exhibits focus on the National Guard’s service from the territorial period onward. The Museum also has exterior displays showcasing some of the vehicles used throughout the Guard’s history.

The National Guard Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round, except for state holidays. Admission to the Museum is free.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper tells the stories of Wyoming Veterans and the World War II Casper Army Air Base. Currently, the WVMM hosts “Wings of Freedom,” exploring the history of the Casper Army Air Base, “Uncovering the Forgotten,” exploring Wyoming and the Korean War, and over a dozen small exhibits on Wyoming veterans from the First World War to the present day. The Museum will open “Keep ‘Em Smiling,” a temporary exhibit on World War II “Victory Mail in June.” The Veterans Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round, except for state holidays. Admission to the Museum is free.

About Blue Star Museums