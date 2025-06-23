Veterans Museum opens “Hoofing It” military footwear seasonal exhibit

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

Casper, WY – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum or WVMM is excited to open a new seasonal exhibit for the summer, “Hoofing It” explores marching and military footwear from the 1890s to the present day in Casper, Wyoming, June 12, 2025.

Museum staff drew on photographs, objects and footwear from several collections for the exhibit. “Hoofing It” is open to the public in the museum’s Kading Gallery throughout the summer.

“Militaries around the globe have used marching for millennia. It is an effective way to move troops quickly, especially before the introduction of motorized vehicles,” said John Woodward, Wyoming Veterans Military Museum director. “It remains a common part of military life today. Military footwear is also a common part of military life. It has evolved to meet the needs of different combat environments and improvements in materials.”

“Hoofing It” is part of the Veterans’ Museum’s seasonal exhibit series. These exhibits explore various military history and veteran topics. They enable staff to share a greater portion of the museum’s collection with the public. “Hoofing It” is open to the public for the next several months. Admission is always free to the Veterans Museum.

About the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum:

Founded in 1998, the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum preserves Wyoming military and veterans’ history. It shares the service and accomplishments of Wyomingites who have served in the United States Armed Forces from the Spanish-American War to the present day. It also preserves the service of the World War II-era Casper Army Air Base. The WVMM is part of the Wyoming Military Department.

Contact:John Woodward, Director, john.woodward@wyo.govWyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave. Casper, WY 82601 (307) 472-1857

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum opens a new seasonal exhibit for the summer. “Hoofing It” explores marching and military footwear from the 1890s to the present day. Museum staff drew on photographs, objects, and footwear from several collections for the exhibit. “Hoofing It” is open to the public in the museum’s Kading Gallery throughout the summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by John Woodward)

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum opens a new seasonal exhibit for the summer. “Hoofing It” explores marching and military footwear from the 1890s to the present day. Museum staff drew on photographs, objects, and footwear from several collections for the exhibit. “Hoofing It” is open to the public in the museum’s Kading Gallery throughout the summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by John Woodward)

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum opens a new seasonal exhibit for the summer. “Hoofing It” explores marching and military footwear from the 1890s to the present day. Museum staff drew on photographs, objects, and footwear from several collections for the exhibit. “Hoofing It” is open to the public in the museum’s Kading Gallery throughout the summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by John Woodward)