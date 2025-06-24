Wyoming National Guard joins Colorado, South Dakota in support of DEA’s 28th National Drug Take Back Day

Wyoming National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard teamed up with the Colorado and South Dakota National Guard Counterdrug Aviation Teams to support the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 28th National Drug Take Back Day—a nationwide effort aimed at providing a safe, responsible way to dispose of unused prescription medications.

For nearly 30 years, the DEA has hosted this event to help communities across the country reduce the risk of medication misuse and overdose. This year, Wyoming’s own Counterdrug Program members, Tech. Sgt. Shayne Andren and Sgt. 1st Class Ty Nieters, led the Guard’s efforts across the state.

Why Drug Take Back Day Matters

Nieters said unused prescriptions can often be the first step toward substance abuse.

“Prescription drug misuse remains a major public health concern, with unused medications often becoming a gateway to addiction,” Nieters said.

Research shows many cases of opioid misuse begin with drugs taken from family or friends. Drug Take Back Day helps break that cycle by encouraging proper disposal—and in doing so, it helps protect families and the environment from harm.

A Unified Guard Effort

Planning for the event spanned four months. Andren worked directly with the DEA to coordinate logistics, tapping into the National Guard’s regional network for help. Thanks to support from Colorado and South Dakota’s Counterdrug Aviation Programs, the team was able to move fast and efficiently.

Using UH-72 Lakota helicopters, the aviation crews transported 1,639.25 pounds of unwanted medications from 20 participating law enforcement agencies across Wyoming.

“This mission was about more than logistics: It was about ensuring the safe disposal of thousands of pounds of medication that could have otherwise contributed to substance misuse,” Andren said. “By working with multiple National Guard Counterdrug teams, we were able to take a proactive approach to prevention and strengthen partnerships for future initiatives.”

Beyond Drug Take Back: Ongoing Prevention

While Drug Take Back Day occurs every year, it’s just one piece of the Wyoming National Guard’s larger prevention strategy.

The Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach or DDRO Team continues working year-round to educate communities, equip first responders, and support at-risk populations. Ongoing initiatives include:

Narcan Training: Helping first responders, community groups and families learn to reverse opioid overdoses.

Helping first responders, community groups and families learn to reverse opioid overdoses. Positive Action Training: Bringing proven prevention programs into schools and youth organizations to promote healthy behavior.

Bringing proven prevention programs into schools and youth organizations to promote healthy behavior. Hidden in Plain Sight Trailer: A mobile, interactive exhibit that shows parents and educators how to spot subtle signs of teen substance use.

A mobile, interactive exhibit that shows parents and educators how to spot subtle signs of teen substance use. DDRO Mobile App: A soon-to-launch resource offering educational tools and local prevention support right from your phone.

“Our mission doesn’t stop at drug take back. This is just one piece of a larger strategy,” Nieters said. “The DDRO Team is committed to taking proactive steps to prevent substance misuse before it starts. Whether it’s educating families with hidden in plain sight or equipping first responders with Narcan training, we are focused on making a lasting impact.”

As the fight against substance misuse evolves, the Wyoming National Guard continues to make an impact.

“This operation was an excellent example of interagency collaboration at its finest,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard. “The teamwork displayed by Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota National Guard units in coordination with the DEA showcases the importance of multi-state partnerships in addressing substance misuse prevention. The success of this mission sets a high standard for future prevention efforts.”