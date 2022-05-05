FairFuelUK Survey Overwhelmingly Calls for Windfall Taxation
Headline results to date:
• 4 out of 5 of all road users taking part in the survey want the big oil corporations to pay a windfall tax and for the Government to introduce the independent pump pricing watchdog, PumpWatch.
• In addition, 79% have said they have not noticed the Spring Statement Fuel Duty cut in the price of diesel and petrol at the pumps.
• The survey shows that, the more rural the drivers home location are, there is more demand for a windfall tax (91% said YES) on oil corporations and for the Government to introduce the independent pump pricing watchdog, PumpWatch (91% said YES).
Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign said: “Shell and BP’s latest grotesque and very opportunistic profits are not going down at all well with drivers or even active transport users. People are struggling to heat their homes and pay to fill their cars. With a family diesel costing more than £100 to fill up, the fuel supply chain big businesses continue to take advantage of global market geo-political volatility. But any new punitive corporate windfall tax must be well structured to ensure future oil corporate investments in energy security are not slowed or even halted. The Government must ring fence this revenue and direct it to where its is most needed. In reducing the cost-of-living crisis!”
Some of the thousands of comments sent in with survey responses:
The massive profits announced recently by BP and Shell are disgusting when there is so much suffering and so much government debt. Gary B
Most definitely, they are just profiteering out of this crisis Philip C
The government need reduce tax on fuel, they make far more at the pumps than the oil companies do... However record profits oil companies and government are making clearly shows UK drivers are being ripped off! DS
The continued rise in pump prices while the price of oil has been declining and the so-called Chancellor has cut 5p per litre is politically untenable. The government needs to wake up. Z
If they can brag about racking in more than they know what to do with most certainly implement a windfall tax on them Victor L
Most definitely, give the news today stating BP has made record profits for the first 3 months, as in previous comment this is made on the backs of ordinary working people and will only benefit a few already very rich investors. Dave H
There is no logical reason for them not doing this (windfall tax). It has been proven that it wont stop investment in the UK and France has shown it is possible as they have already successfully done this. Linda L
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
