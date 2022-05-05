Statement from Attorney General Frey on Threat to Landmark Abortion Ruling

MAINE, May 5 - Back to current news.

May 5, 2022 Attorney General's Office

“I am deeply disturbed by the draft opinion from the Supreme Court overturning Roe. Constitutionally-guaranteed rights of bodily autonomy are a requirement for any free and equitable society. To the extent that the draft reflects the final decision, it is additionally disturbing that the Justices are willing to overturn long-standing precedent, undermining the public’s faith in the reliability of the rulings of the Supreme Court. While Maine currently has strong reproductive health laws, I promise in my role as Attorney General that I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure unfettered access to abortion services.”