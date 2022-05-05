Submit Release
Statement from Attorney General Frey on Threat to Landmark Abortion Ruling

May 5, 2022 Attorney General's Office

 “I am deeply disturbed by the draft opinion from the Supreme Court overturning Roe. Constitutionally-guaranteed rights of bodily autonomy are a requirement for any free and equitable society. To the extent that the draft reflects the final decision, it is additionally disturbing that the Justices are willing to overturn long-standing precedent, undermining the public’s faith in the reliability of the rulings of the Supreme Court. While Maine currently has strong reproductive health laws, I promise in my role as Attorney General that I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure unfettered access to abortion services.” 

