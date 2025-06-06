Governor Mills Kicks off Maine Dairy Month at University of Maine's Witter Farm

MAINE, June 6 - Back to current news.

June 6, 2025



Old Town, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today kicked off Dairy Month in Maine with a celebratory toast -- of Maine milk -- in honor of the dairy farmers, students, researchers, and Maine people behind a cornerstone of Maine's agricultural economy and rural communities.

The Governor urged Maine people to show their support for Maine's Dairy Industry this month -- and every month -- by purchasing award-winning cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter, and other dairy products made with Maine milk. Milk bottled in Maine can be identified by a code beginning with the number 23.

"During Maine Dairy Month, Maine people can show their appreciation by making sure the milk they buy at the grocery store is produced in Maine," said Governor Janet Mills. "Let's all support the long-term success of Maine's dairy industry by buying milk and milk products that come from Maine."

Governor Mills made the toast alongside Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal, University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, and Maine dairy leaders at the University of Maine's J.F. Witter Farm in Old Town, home to Maine's newest robotic milking barn.

Now in its 140th year, Witter Farm serves as a center for agricultural research, education, and outreach. Each year, more than 6,000 visitors tour the farm, where students care for animals, bottle-feed calves, assist with herd health, and use robotic milking systems that provide real-time data on milk quality and cow well-being.

"From cutting-edge research to hands-on training, this investment by the University of Maine to enhance its dairy infrastructure at Witter Farm plays a vital role in supporting Maine's dairy future," said Commissioner Beal. "The opportunity to demonstrate new technologies to students and farmers aligns well with the Dairy Task Force recommendations released earlier this year."

"Witter Farm is an incredible example of how innovation and education are shaping the future of agriculture in Maine," said President Ferrini-Mundy. "We're proud to highlight the ways research and student learning intersect to support the state's dairy industry."

"Dairy Month is a great time to reflect on the economic and community contributions of our farmers," said Sarah Littlefield, Executive Director of the Maine Dairy Promotion Board. "We're proud to celebrate the hardworking families behind Maine's dairy products."

Governor Mills took the opportunity to thank the 4-H members in attendance, noting that their presence was especially meaningful during Maine's Year of Youth in Agriculture. As the state shines a light on the importance of engaging young people in farming and food systems, the Governor recognized the critical role these young farmers and their mentors play in inspiring and guiding the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Maine is home to more than 130 dairy farms that care for herds of dairy cows, goats, and sheep and that steward 700,000 acres of farmlands. Because of their work, the state boasts award winning cheeses, yogurt, ice cream, and butter made exclusively with Maine milk and cream. Maine also benefits from dairy processors that bottle and sell milk year-round at retail locations statewide. In addition to agricultural products, farms provide numerous public benefits, such as scenic open spaces that enrich local communities.

Maine's dairy sector is estimated to annually contribute $2.96 billion in total economic impact, including more than 13,000 jobs, nearly 5,000 directly on farms and in dairy processing, and over 8,000 indirectly in supporting industries. Dairy farms contribute to the economy by supporting small businesses, creating indirect and direct employment opportunities, and bolstering essential farm and food system enterprises such as farm supply stores, transportation companies, and veterinary services. Maine's dairy farms also serve as a source of delicious and nutritious foods and beverages for various food outlets, including restaurants, schools, grocery stores, cafes, and ice cream shops.

Since 1939, June has been designated as Dairy Month in the United States, celebrating the abundance of dairy products and paying tribute to the indispensable role of dairy farmers in agriculture. Governor Mills has proclaimed June 2025 as "Dairy Month" throughout the State of Maine.