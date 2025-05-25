Submit Release
Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered on Memorial Day

May 25, 2025

Consistent with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and the State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide from 12:01 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025 in honor and recognition of America's fallen service members.

"On Memorial Day, we pause to remember the brave men and women of Maine and the nation who gave their lives in defense of our freedoms," said Governor Janet Mills. "Their sacrifice reminds us of the deep debt we owe to all who serve. On Memorial Day and every day, let us honor their legacy by providing our veterans, servicemembers, and military families with the dignity, care, and respect they deserve."

Read the full text of the President's proclamation.

