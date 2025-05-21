Governor Mills Meets with York County Business Leaders, Unveils Signage to Welcome Canadian Visitors to Maine

MAINE, May 21 - Back to current news.

May 21, 2025



Governor Mills, state economic and tourism officials, and business leaders discuss tariffs and relations with Canada ahead of summer season and summit meeting with Canadian premiers next month

Kennebunk, MAINE -- Governor Janet Mills and state economic and tourism officials today met with York County business leaders about the effects of tariffs and relations with Canada on the economy and hospitality industry, ahead of Maine's busy summer season and a summit meeting with Canadian premiers next month in Boston.

In addition, Governor Mills today also unveiled new signage to be placed across the state to warmly welcome Canadian visitors to Maine. The signs will be installed near Maine's border crossings with Canada and other destinations across the state, and versions of the signs will also be available for free to Maine businesses for use during the tourism season.

"Maine and Canada share deep cultural, economic, and family ties. As uncertain federal policy and harsh words toward Canada test those ties, we want our Canadian friends to know that they are always welcome in Maine," said Governor Janet Mills. "A sign can't stop harmful policies or rhetoric coming from Washington, but it can send a simple but powerful message-- here in Maine, we value our neighbors, we will always treat them with respect, and we welcome them warmly to our state."

Earlier this month, Governor Mills joined five bipartisan governors from New England and New York in formally requesting a meeting with Canadian premiers to discuss ways to strengthen cross-border ties and promote regional tourism amid changing federal trade conditions. That meeting has been scheduled for Monday, June 16 in Boston, with further details to be announced.

Canadian visitors are an important part of Maine's tourism economy. In 2024, nearly 800,000 Canadian visitors spent approximately $497.7 million in Maine, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. Overall, the state welcomed 14.8 million visitors, who spent more than $9.2 billion, supporting 115,900 jobs and generating $5.4 billion in wages.

"I am thankful to Governor Mills for her championing of the Maine-Canada relationship," said Bernadette Jordan, Consul General of Canada in Boston. "This bilateral partnership has brought security and prosperity to our respective communities for generations. It is imperative that we find a way through the present challenges and restore stability to the relationship."

The Governor met with local business leaders and state officials at the historic Seaside Inn in Kennebunk, a ninth-generation family-owned hotel first established in the 1660s that is now among the state and nation's oldest inns. A long-time destination for Canadian families, this season the Seaside Inn has experienced a sharp increase in cancellations from Canadian travelers.

The meeting, convened in partnership with the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce, featured representatives from local businesses experiencing harm from tariffs and the downturn in Canadian visitors including the Seaside Inn, Align Precision, Harvest Glory Leather, KW Contemporary Art, and Boulangerie -- A Proper Bakery. Representatives from the Maine Beaches Association and the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce also participated in the discussion.

"We are so grateful to Governor Mills for taking the time to meet with local businesses and hear their concerns. Our businesses -- hospitality companies, art galleries, fencing companies and more -- have been affected by both Canadian tourists canceling as well as tariffs, and knowing the governor and other state officials, from the DECD to the Office of Tourism, are working to address those concerns is heartening," said Laura Dolce, Executive Director of the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. "We join the governor in saying 'Bienvenue!' to all of our Canadian friends who have come to the Kennebunks, and to Maine, for generations."

"As America's oldest continuously operated family-owned inn, Canadian guests have been an important part of our story for generations," said Kenneth Mason, owner of the Seaside Inn. "We were glad to host this meeting with Governor Mills and other local businesses to discuss the real challenges we face right now--and to affirm that Canadians are always welcome in Maine."

"Old Orchard Beach is open and ready to welcome our Canadian visitors, just as we have done for generations now," said Kim Howard, Executive Director of the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

"Canada has long been a vital part of Maine's tourism economy," said Carolann Ouellette, Director of the Maine Office of Tourism. "Our Office is working hard to promote all Maine has to offer, and these signs are symbolic of our ongoing commitment to Canadian visitors and the strong relationship we share. Whether they visit this summer or down the road, they'll always find a warm welcome in Maine."

"Maine and Canada have shared deep economic ties for generations," said Michael Duguay, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. "As we work closely with Maine's businesses to navigate today's economic challenges, I hope these signs serve as a meaningful reminder of our enduring partnership and commitment to cross-border prosperity that strengthens both our state and nation."

On Tuesday, the first sign was installed along Interstate 195 (the Saco Industrial Spur) in Old Orchard Beach. As the closest ocean beach destination to Quebec, Old Orchard Beach has historically been a top tourist destination for generations of Canadian families. It is estimated that Canadians annually make up 30-40 percent of all visitors to the town.

In coming weeks, welcoming signs will be placed along Maine's highways, near Canadian ports of entry and Maine's border with New Hampshire. Locations include Coburn Gore, Jackman, Fort Kent, Madawaska, Van Buren, Fort Fairfield, Hamlin, Houlton, and Calais, as well as the Bar Harbor Ferry Terminal and the Maine Turnpike rest areas in Kennebunk.

Information on how Maine businesses can obtain a free sign will be forthcoming from the Department of Economic & Community Development and Maine Office of Tourism.