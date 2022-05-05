Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,443 in the last 365 days.

Construction prompts weekend lane closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 West this weekend over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 and last until 5 a.m. Monday, May 9. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

You just read:

Construction prompts weekend lane closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.