Thursday, May 5

End of Roe v. Wade looms large in Idaho, where women are likely to seek abortions in Washington A trigger law signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little in 2020 would ban abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, the law will take effect 30 days later. Health-care providers would face felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison for violations. That could send more than 1,600 Idaho women annually to clinics hundreds of miles away in Walla Walla, Spokane, Eugene and other sites in Washington and Oregon — the nearest states that would still offer legal abortions, said [Mistie] DelliCarpini-Tolman, citing 2020 figures on abortions in Idaho. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Sarah A. Miller)

Death Toll During Pandemic Far Exceeds Totals Reported by Countries, W.H.O. Says Overall, roughly 14.9 million more people worldwide died in 2020 and 2021 than would have been expected to in normal times, the experts estimated. Most were victims of Covid itself, they said, but some died because the pandemic made it more difficult to get medical care for ailments such as heart attacks. The previous toll, based solely on death counts reported by countries, was six million. Much of the loss of life from the pandemic was concentrated in 2021, when new and more contagious variants drove surges of the virus even in countries that had fended off earlier outbreaks. Continue reading at The New York Times.

Seattle has most missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls cases of US cities Advocates say many Native American women – in an effort to combat the plague of missing people in their communities – often put together a safety system to protect themselves: it’s called “the plan.” Native American women in Washington state are four times more likely to go missing, compared to white women, according to the Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB). Research from the SIHB reveals the city of Seattle and Washington rank among the highest in the nation for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). Continue reading at KING 5.

Associated Press New orca born to K pod family of southern residents Washington governor promises to defend abortion rights (Jinkins)

Auburn Reporter Inslee visits Renton High School to proclaim Teachers Appreciation Week

Capital Press Wet April gives Yakima irrigators full water supply Washington farm appeals $267,000 water fine Washington’s Lincoln County designated drought disaster

Columbian Opinion: In Our View: State must remain a haven for abortion rights

Everett Herald In Edmonds, red dresses represent a crisis of missing Native people As trash piles up, county dumps set for weekend closures What we know: Washington coronavirus outbreak at a glance

News Tribune Legalize drug possession in WA? Initiative should be a no-brainer, but expect a fight Tacoma plans Hilltop homeless encampment removal and clean-up near People’s Park

New York Times Death Toll During Pandemic Far Exceeds Totals Reported by Countries, W.H.O. Says

Olympian Thurston County’s habitat conservation plan for gophers nears final approval Examiner recommends approval of permit for controversial project in northeast Lacey Fecal pollution prompts shellfish harvest restrictions in four WA counties House Speaker Pelosi visits Chambers Creek project funded by Infrastructure and Jobs Act

Puget Sound Business Journal A majority of Washington companies said quit rates are up. Many said pay is the reason why. Opinion: Ally is a verb Opinion: To accelerate Seattle police recruiting, we need to offer hiring incentives

Seattle Medium CORONAVIRUS: Update for West Seattle, King County Washington’s Largest Tuberculosis Outbreak In Decades Community Partnership Provides New Model For Affordable Housing In King County Seattle Utilities Expand Assistance And Payment Plans For Customers Struggling To Pay Their Bills Measure To Establish Cannabis Safety Taskforce In King County Heads To Final Vote By County Council

Seattle Times ‘Summer of lane closures’ to begin this weekend on I-5 in Seattle TurboTax to pay nearly $4M to deceived WA taxpayers, $141M nationwide Pelosi touts infrastructure bill, restoration projects in Pierce County The history of abortion rights in Washington state End of Roe v. Wade looms large in Idaho, where women are likely to seek abortions in Washington Nancy Pelosi, in Seattle, says marriage equality could be in danger if Roe ruling is finalized If Roe is overturned, more will have to travel to seek abortions. How many could come to WA? Seattle School Board approves updated sexual harassment policy

Skagit Valley Herald Free legal advice to be offered in Skagit County on May 12

The Skanner Candidates for Vancouver Police Chief Position Announced

Tri-City Herald Hundreds of Tri-Cities demonstrators show support for abortion rights in Richland ‘They do not feel safe.’ Security hired after contentious Richland School Board meeting

Walla Walla Union Bulletin COVID-19 numbers, but not concern, rising again in Walla Walla, Umatilla counties With $10 million gift, Whitman College to meet full demonstrated financial need for WA students 19% pay bump approved for Walla Walla County commissioners, others Pioneer Park to become more walkable with plans for additional sidewalks

Washington Post Draft abortion opinion puts new spotlight on confirmation hearings White House scrambles for ways to protect abortion Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol steel plant situation ‘critical’; Belarus says drills pose no threat For Patrick Lyoya, the American Dream became the American nightmare Nearly 15 million deaths related to covid-19, WHO estimates

KING 5 TV (NBC) Seattle has most missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls cases of US cities Mountains of garbage force Snohomish County to temporarily close 3 transfer stations First responders use gigantic map to practice for potential 9.0 earthquake in Washington

KOMO 4 TV (ABC) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Puget Sound and talks federal funding, Roe v. Wade (Jinkins) Seattle City Council seeks opinions on pay gap for app-based workers Rising price for fuel has spurred growing number of gas thefts from cars in Anacortes area

KNKX Public Radio Visualizing abortion trends, access in Washington state

KUOW Public Radio If Roe V Wade Falls, What Does That Mean for Washington? How the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact the transgender community What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for the rest of the world What COVID might look like in the U.S. once we reach the endemic phase

KXLY (ABC) Councilmember Bingle files complaint against Continuum of Care Board Chair

NW Public Radio Rehearsing For ‘The Big One’ On A Room-Sized Chess Board Washington Attorney General Announces $476M Settlement With Opioid Distributors Members Of Grocers’ Union In Western Washington Vote On “Historic Agreement” May 5 “Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And People Awareness Day” In Pierce County Farmworkers’ March Returns To Skagit County

MyNorthwest Seattle’s 72-hour parking law prompts push for RV safe lot Speaker Pelosi makes first visit to South Sound to speak about infrastructure, future projects

Proactive Investors Medical cannabis and health companies continue momentum in March quarter – Proactive Investors (Salomon)

The Stranger City Attorney Prioritizes Rhetoric Over Results in Community Court Crusade Democrats’ Calls to Codify Roe Ring Hollow

West Seattle Blog WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What’s next, now that comment time’s over