Gia Rachelle’s single Interest will release on 6th May
Pop and R&B singer Gia Rachelle will release her single Interest on 6th May.UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gia Rachelle is a Pop and R&B singer and songwriter hailing from Texas. Her new song Interest will be released soon on 6th May.
The song was written with the intention of being bold enough to say what she was feeling to the person that she was interested in. She tends to get shy when she likes someone. However, she will do anything to get their attention. This is the crux of the song.
"I grew up feeling intense emotions from music. It became the only way in which I could express myself. So I stuck with my music and fell in love with singing and creating music," said Gia.
Gia took a break from music, and she is back again with her new releases. During the time she took a break, she found herself as an artist and also met up with interesting people. They have become a part of her music family and great friends. These are the friends Gia composes music with. They help her express her true feelings and turn the words into beautiful songs.
Gia has lots of music to offer to the audience. With the single Interest, she will be going into a new era as an artist and the most unfiltered version of herself.
Her other released songs are Déjà vu, Adore, Say Something, and The Reason.
For more details on Gia Rachelle, visit:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Kd9c2spFqxPsPmFyt8b1G?si=1CTRwT-MQ7WiVDATg1jAfQ
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/gia-rachelle/1454765433
Instagram: @giarachelle_
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/giarachellemusic
About Gia Rachelle:
