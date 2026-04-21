Missacc Launches 2026 Prom-Ready Collection With Custom-Size Options on Every Dress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missacc, an online retailer of wedding, bridesmaid, and formal dresses, has launched its 2026 Prom-Ready Collection , a curated selection of prom gowns built around current trend forecasts and offered with custom sizing at no additional cost. Missacc is also running a limited-time campaign offering 50 percent off prom and formal styles through April 30.The release comes ahead of the traditional March-April shopping peak, when size availability narrows and production lead times extend across the prom retail market. By opening the 2026 line-up early, Missacc gives shoppers access to the full range of styles while custom-sizing slots remain open.The Prom-Ready Collection is organized around four 2026 trend categories: structured corset silhouettes, high-split mermaid gowns, tiered tulle skirts, and sequin-finished designs. The edit spans romantic, minimalist, and glamour-driven aesthetics and includes styles that have appeared on social media through influencer wear.Every dress in the collection is available with custom sizing at no additional charge, a point of differentiation in a market where made-to-measure options typically carry a surcharge. Price points start at $89, with the majority of styles priced under $180.The launch coincides with a promotional period offering up to 50 percent off prom and formal styles through April 30.Features of the prom dresses sale include:- Up to 50% off across prom and formal styles- Price range starting from $89, with the majority of styles under $180- Custom sizing available on all dresses at no extra charge- Sale ends 4/30 — popular styles and sizes sell out quicklyThe full collection and broader prom dress catalog are available at missacc.com About MissaccMissacc is an online formalwear destination offering affordable, custom-size dresses for weddings, bridesmaid parties, prom, and special occasions. With a mission to celebrate everybody and every occasion, Missacc combines elegant design with accessible pricing lmip and personalized fit — so every customer can step into their moment with confidence. Founded on the belief that beautiful dresses shouldn't come with unnecessary barriers, Missacc ships worldwide and supports shoppers through every step of the dress-finding journey.

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